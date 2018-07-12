× Kruger to Blackhawks, Hinostroza to Coyotes in trade also involving Hossa, others

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following statement:

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have acquired forwards Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta, defenseman Andrew Campbell and a fifth-round pick in the 2019 National Hockey League Entry Draft from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forwards Marian Hossa, Vinnie Hinostroza, defenseman Jordan Oesterle and a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Kruger, 28, returns to Chicago where he spent seven years with the Blackhawks from 2010-2017, winning two Stanley Cups (2013, 2015). Originally drafted by Chicago in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Kruger recorded 105 points (33G, 72A) in 398 games during his time with the Blackhawks. He’s appeared in 87 postseason games, all with Chicago, totaling 16 points (6G, 10A). During the 2013-14 campaign, he tallied eight goals and career-highs in assists (20), points (28) and faceoff percentage (56.7 percent).

The Stockholm, Sweden native spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes where he recorded six points (1G, 5A) and a 55.4 FO%. Overall, Kruger has appeared in 446 career NHL games with Chicago and Carolina, tallying 111 points (34G, 77A). On the international stage, Kruger has appeared in 37 games with Team Sweden’s senior team, totaling 11 points (5G, 6A). He helped Sweden to the 2017 IIHF World Championship gold medal, earned silver medals in the 2014 Olympics and the 2011 IIHF World Championship and a bronze medal in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Carolina traded Kruger to Arizona on May 3, 2018.

Entwistle, 18, was drafted in the third round (69th overall) by Arizona in the 2017 NHL Draft. Last season, he helped the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League to the OHL Championship, totaling 17 points (10G, 7A) in 21 postseason appearances. His 10 playoff goals shared third among Hamilton skaters. In four appearances during the Memorial Cup, Entwistle notched two points (1G, 1A). The 6-foot-3, 181-pound forward tallied 38 points (13G, 25A) in 49 regular-season games last year. He has recorded 77 points (31G, 46A) in 163 career games with Hamilton from 2015-18.

A native of Georgetown, Ontario, Entwistle represented Team Canada during the 2017 U-18 World Junior Championship, tallying a team-high seven points (4G, 3A). His four goals shared Canada’s team lead and shared third among all players in the tournament.

Campbell, 30, spent last season with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League, recording six points (2G, 4A) in 60 regular-season games and four points (1G, 3A) in nine postseason contests. He’s appeared in 42 career NHL games with Los Angeles (2013-14), Arizona (2014-15) and Toronto (2015-16), tallying two assists. Maletta, 23, split time between Tucson and the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL during the 2017-18 season, totaling four assists in 29 games. In 105 total AHL games, Maletta has recorded 27 points (12G, 15A).

In his eight seasons (2009-17) with the Blackhawks, Hossa was a member of three Stanley Cup champion teams (2010, 2013 and 2015), was selected to the 2012 NHL All-Star Game, recorded 415 points (186G, 229A) in 534 regular-season games and had 21 goals and 52 assists in 107 postseason contests. Hossa signed with Chicago on July 1, 2009 after playing 11 NHL seasons with the Ottawa Senators (1997-04), Atlanta Thrashers (2005-08), Pittsburgh Penguins (2007-08) and Detroit Red Wings (2008-09). A native of Starà Lubovna, Slovakia, Hossa achieved several career accomplishments while in a Blackhawks sweater. On October 30, 2014, he notched his 1,000th career point against the Senators, the club who drafted him in the first round (12th overall) of the 1997 NHL Draft. Hossa appeared in his 1,000th regular-season game on March 3, 2013 at Detroit. Additionally, he tallied his 500th career NHL marker on October 19th, 2016 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers.

Originally selected by the Blackhawks in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hinostroza registered 39 points (13G, 26A) in 106 regular-season games (2015-18) for Chicago. He also skated in one Stanley Cup Playoff game during the 2017 postseason. The Bartlett, Illinois native had 30 goals and 52 helpers in 109 career contests for the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Signed by the Blackhawks on July 1, 2017, Oesterle notched 15 points (5G, 10A) in 55 games for Chicago during the 2017-18 campaign. He has five markers and 16 assists in 80 career NHL games.

STATEMENT FROM THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS ON MARIAN HOSSA

“Today is another example of the leadership Marian has displayed as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks organization. When we approached him to discuss the idea of him waiving his no move clause to allow us to make this move, it became clear this was a difficult thing for him to consider. After the success he has had in a Blackhawks jersey, the friends he has made throughout the organization and the fact his heart will always be in Chicago, the thought of disassociating in any way from the team he has come to love was not something he really wanted to give any thought to at all. But, as the consummate team player, he did what he has always done. He did what the team needed him to do in order to succeed.

Marian’s long-term contributions to the club will never be forgotten. His performance as a player was always appreciated, but, it is his special qualities as a teammate, a leader and a person, that will more than anything leave its mark on all of us who have come to love and respect the very humble way he goes about everything he does. He has shown us all the impact we can have on others if we conduct ourselves with character, integrity and utmost respect for all we come in contact with. We have had the pleasure of watching him hoist three Stanley Cups with our team and he will forever be connected to the Blackhawks. On behalf of the entire organization, we would like to thank Marian—a world-class player—for all he has done for the Chicago Blackhawks.”