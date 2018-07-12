× ‘Eighth Grade’ writer and director Bo Burnham: “I really try to just pursue what I’m interested in and what is exciting to me and what I want to look at”

Comedian, singer-songwriter, musician, rapper, actor, director, screenwriter and poet Bo Burnham joins Justin to discuss his highly anticipated new film, “Eighth Grade.” Bo talks about where the idea for this movie comes from, the challenges involved in writing for an eighth grade girl, why this movie will appeal to adults, the impact of social media on our lives, the anxiety involved in trying something new and being content with having an incoherent body of work.

