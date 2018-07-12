× Dean Richards: The Emmy Nominations are IN!

Wendy and Frank Fontana (in for Bill Leff) speak to their favorite person in the whole wide world, Dean Richards. Dean kind of forgot about Wendy and Frank because he just got too busy with Emmy’s talk. That’s right, this year’s Emmy nominations are in, so Dean breaks down who got nominated. He also reviews ‘Skyscraper’ and ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’.

