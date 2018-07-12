× Customer Service Fails, Gettin’ Spiritual with Jenn Weigel, Caldwell Woods Update | Full Show (July 11th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We talk about the trials and tribulations of customer service while taking listener calls. Then, we bring on host of the WGN Plus podcast, “I’m Spiritual Dammit” Jenn Weigel to talk about an exciting show she has coming up at The Wilmette Theatre. John O’Malley joins us to discuss an update on the Caldwell Woods incident. And finally, we discuss traffic, deodorant and a whole slew of other topics!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER