Consumer News: Kids Having Their Identity Stolen, Highest Rated Restaurant Chains and A Free Way to Protect Your Identity

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses a disturbing trend involving kids having their identity stolen, the highest rated restaurant chains in terms of customer satisfaction (including the role robots are playing) and a proactive thing you can do to protect your identity that will soon be free.

