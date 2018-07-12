× Blackhawks send Hossa’s contract, Hinostroza, Oesterle to Coyotes

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Marian Hossa announced he would miss the 2017-2018 season due to a rare skin disorder last June and was placed on the team’s long term injured reserve list, making his 5.275 million dollar cap hit through 2021 the elephant in the room for the franchise.

Blackhawks vice president and general manager Stan Bowman found a willing partner to take Hossa’s contract off the team’s hands in the Arizona Coyotes.

Thursday afternoon the Hawks acquired forwards Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta, defenseman Andrew Campbell and a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forwards Marian Hossa, Vinnie Hinostroza, defenseman Jordan Oesterle and a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

MacKenzie Entwistle (18) and Jodan Maletta (30) have no NHL experience. Andrew Campbell has two points and a +/- rating of -13 in 42 games with the Coyotes.

Cap Friendly reported the Hawks’ now possess over 8.5 million of cap space after the move.

In May, 39-year-old Hossa told the Slovakian news outlet Novy Cas that he would be retiring from the NHL after 19 seasons.

If done, the winger would finish his career with 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 regular season games. Hossa, who mostly played on the Hawks’ third line in the 2016-2017 season, finished with 26 goals and 19 assists in his last active year.

The Blackhawks released the following statement on Marian Hossa following the transaction:

“Today is another example of the leadership Marian has displayed as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks organization. When we approached him to discuss the idea of him waiving his no move clause to allow us to make this move, it became clear this was a difficult thing for him to consider. After the success he has had in a Blackhawks jersey, the friends he has made throughout the organization and the fact his heart will always be in Chicago, the thought of disassociating in any way from the team he has come to love was not something he really wanted to give any thought to at all. But, as the consummate team player, he did what he has always done. He did what the team needed him to do in order to succeed.

Marian’s long-term contributions to the club will never be forgotten. His performance as a player was always appreciated, but, it is his special qualities as a teammate, a leader and a person, that will more than anything leave its mark on all of us who have come to love and respect the very humble way he goes about everything he does. He has shown us all the impact we can have on others if we conduct ourselves with character, integrity and utmost respect for all we come in contact with. We have had the pleasure of watching him hoist three Stanley Cups with our team and he will forever be connected to the Blackhawks. On behalf of the entire organization, we would like to thank Marian—a world-class player—for all he has done for the Chicago Blackhawks.”

Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy mailing list!