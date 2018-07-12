HERNING, DENMARK - MAY 07: Alex Debrincat #12 of United States fails to score over Niklas Treutle, goaltender of Gemany during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group stage game between United States and Germany at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 7, 2018 in Herning, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: Hockey in the Summer
The Chicago Pro Hockey League began its inaugural seven-week season Wednesday night at MB Ice Arena. Chris Boden and Scott King share their initial thoughts on what they saw, and visit with one of the league’s organizers, as well as Alex DeBrincat and Kendall Coyne.