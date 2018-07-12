This image released by Netflix shows Matt Smith, right, and Claire Foy in a scene from "The Crown." The program was nominated for an Emmy on Thursday for outstanding drama series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17. (Robert Viglasky/Netflix via AP)
ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson: 2018 Emmy winner predictions
ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson joins the show to share some Emmy nomination highlights. Those include the prevailing network this time around. And, he tells John his predictions for who will win.