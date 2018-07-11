Wintrust Business Lunch 7/11/18: 20 Years of The Roth IRA, Plastic Products, & Amazon Prime Day
Tariffs continue to burden the markets as Terry Savage shared with Steve Bertrand, but the two looked into how the US and China relationship should develop in the long run, but then looked at the 20th anniversary of a Roth IRA. Maria LaMagna then joined Steve to shed some light on the straw ban along with the history behind it, and Tonya Garcia previewed the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day this year looking into the deals and how Whole Foods is going to get involved.