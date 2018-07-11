× Windy City Smokeout returns to Chicago this weekend

Are you ready to satisfy your BBQ taste buds and love for country music this weekend?

Wendy and Brian Noonan (in for Bill Leff) are joined in the studio by their food-loving pal, Dane Neal! With him, he brought in Lillie’s Q owner and chef Charlie McKenna and Moody Tongue’s brewmaster Jared Rouben. They give us a taste of what to expect at this year’s Windy City Smokeout which runs from July 13 to July 15.

For more information about Windy City Smokeout, visit www.windycitysmokeout.com.

