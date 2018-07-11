× Why Video Game Addiction Is Considered A Mental Illness & Digital V.S Physical Video Game Copies

The World Health Organization (W.H.O) has now considered video game addiction a mental illness. Geek Culture Expert & Writer at Machinima, Ray Carsillo explains why they labeled this a mental illness & the timing of it. The rise and popularity of digital games are spoken about along with why Sony is against cross play with Microsoft and Nintendo. Mason and Ray speak about games from E3 they are excited about.

For more information about Ray Carsillo visit: Raycarsillo.com

Follow Ray Carsillo on Twitter at: Twitter.com/RayCarsillo

Like Ray Carsillo on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Raycarsillo

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine