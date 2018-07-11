× Wendy and Brian Noonan Full Show 7.11.18

Today’s guests include Dane Neal, Lillie’s Q owner Charlie McKenna, Moody Tongue’s Jared Rouben, and Walt Disney expert Bruce Pecho. Wendy Snyder and Brian Noonan (in for Bill Leff) are jamming in the studio today. They had a lot catch up on since they were last on the air. Wendy tells Brian about her upcoming trip to Disneyland with her family, and she shares another one of her ‘neighborhood watch’ stories. Then, Dane Neal and Lillie’s Q owner Charlie McKenna and Moody Tongue’s Jared Rouben joins the show to talk about Windy City Smoke Out. After that, Chicago’s Disney expert Bruce Pecho drops in. He shares his tips, tricks, and advice on what to ride, where to stay, what to eat at Disney World and Disneyland.



