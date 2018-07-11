× Wendy and Brian Noonan Bonus Hour 7.11.18

Today on the bonus hour, Wendy and Brian Noonan (in for Bill Leff) take ‘the stream of consciousness’ to another level. They break down what happens during the pre-show prep for the bonus hour. They also talked about home DIY hacks to keep mosquitoes away, blood types, how long is too long to keep food in the fridge, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.