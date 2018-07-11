× TV Trivia with Teti, Summer Activities, The World’s Largest Children’s Museum, and The Caldwell Woods Incident | Full Show (July 10th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We bring on our pop-culture expert John Teti to play another exciting round of TV Trivia with a group of our listeners. Listen in and play along! And how amazing is this summer? To tell us all about new exciting places to bring your little ones, we welcome on travel expert, Eileen Ogintz. Then, an exciting event is coming up tying delicious Southern food with Bourbon On Division here in Chicago – To tell us all about it, we bring on Matt Satow, chef and co-owner of Boo Coo Roux. To discuss the Caldwell Woods Incident in which a seemingly intoxicated man taunts and harasses a woman in a Puerto Rican shirt, we bring on Dr. Susana Flores and former police officer, John O’Malley.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER