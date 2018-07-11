Top Five@5 (7/10/18): Jimmy Kimmel tells a tall-tale about President Trump, Rahm & Rauner feud on Twitter, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 10th, 2018:
Sen. Chuck Schumer lays out his plans blocking President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, President Trump previews his meeting with Vladimir Putin, Father Michael Pfleger responds to Mayor Rahm Emanuel & Governor Bruce Rauner trading barbs over Pfleger’s recent demonstration on the Dan Ryan, a contestant on The Bachelorette offers an interesting confession, and Jimmy Kimmel tells a tall-tale about President Trump.
