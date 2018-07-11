× The Opening Bell 7/11/18: Alternative Payment Options for Traveling

The amount of unused, secluded land in the United State is overwhelming and Michael D’Agostino (Founder and CEO of Tentrr) saw a business opportunity out of that. Steve Grzanich discussed the idea behind Tentrr with Michael and how he is working to create, “…forts in the woods for adults”. Mary Jo DiLonardo (Sr. Editor and Writer at Mother Nature Network) then provided another travel option if you’re looking for adventure as the growing trend of traveling the world for free and providing a small home service in return is on the up.