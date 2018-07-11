× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.11.18: Drake vs. The Beatles (cont’d.), Special Olympics 50th Anniversary, Taste of Chicago

John continues the conversation of Drake vs. The Beatles, and gives you a taste of the songs that made top 10 in 2018, and in 1964…respectively. Then, he visits with Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke and Chicago Special Olympics Outgoing President Kevin Magnuson, who talk about the upcoming festivities that surround the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics. Next, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel stops in after testing out day one of the Taste of Chicago.