Steve Cochran Full Show 07.11.18: Slurpees in Chicago

Steve Cochran is 57-years-old and he’d never had a Slurpee in his life! Now that has changed! And he didn’t’ like it. But Joann loved the hot dog with ketchup. The President is upsetting NATO. Dean Richards’ mom is doing well and he and Steve worked on some new accents. We aired our grievances by playing The Worst and Steve was in a band called Mushy Nectarine.