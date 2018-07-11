× Roe Conn Full Show (7/11/18): Rep. Raja reacts to President Trump at NATO, Lester Holt talks World Cup, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 11th, 2018:

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) reacts to President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling makes plans for broadcasting a photo from Roe’s trip around Lake Michigan, NBC’s Lester Holt talks about England being eliminated from the World Cup, the Top Five@5 features an interesting 911 call about a guy stuck on a freight train, and the Washington Posts Philip Bump explains President Trump’s complaint about Germany & Russia.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3524964/roe-and-anna-full-show-07-11-18_2018-07-11-200604.64kmono.mp3

