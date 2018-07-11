Rep. Krishnamoorthi agrees with President Trump’s message to NATO members about spending but has a problem with the way that message is being delivered

President Donald Trump walks in as he is introduced at the summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why he agrees with President Trump’s message to the NATO member nations about spending but disagrees with the way he delivers that message.

