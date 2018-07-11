Rep. Krishnamoorthi agrees with President Trump’s message to NATO members about spending but has a problem with the way that message is being delivered
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why he agrees with President Trump’s message to the NATO member nations about spending but disagrees with the way he delivers that message.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!