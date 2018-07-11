× Lauryn Hill “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!

On Episode #15 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar take on a album which many agree is the greatest hip-hop/neo-soul groove of all time. Influencing countless artists, take a listen as Mike and Paul battle out… Lauryn Hill “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”. [Some Mature Language]

Host – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar