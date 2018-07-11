× Joseph Lewis and ‘Lights! Camera! Awesome!’: “Media is perfect as a model for the future of education”

Dave Hoekstra visits with filmmaker and instructor ‘Captain Famous’ Joseph Lewis and student producer Azul, of CANTV’s Lights! Camera! Awesome!, the only TV produced entirely by kids. Lewis talks about his work on the show and with students at Chicago Filmmakers and the hands-on world of media production allowing kids to dive into different concepts, connecting to the kids on a level that allows them to produce work that has some meaning that they can understand, balancing light and heavy subject matter, and more.