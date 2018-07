× Got Land? Rent it Out to Campers with Tentrr…

The outdoor activity/camping market has boomed in recent years and Michael D’Agostino (Founder and CEO of Tentrr) is only adding to the industry success by taking all of the hard work out of the equation. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) talked about the inspiration behind Tentrr, the “AirBnB for camping”, and the underutilized land across America.