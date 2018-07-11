Former US Marshal John O’Malley breaks down what a Cook County Forest Preserve District officer should have done differently
Former Chief Deputy United States Marshal in the Northern District of Illinois, John O’Malley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to break down a Cook County Forest Preserve District officers’ actions during an altercation at Caldwell Woods on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side. Officer Patrick Connor has come under investigation after a video went viral wherein Connor is seen ignoring the pleas of a woman while she is being harassed by a seemingly intoxicated man.
