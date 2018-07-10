Wintrust Business Lunch 7/10/18: The British Gig Economy, The Uptown Theater, & Aces On The Golf Course

Jack Nicklaus' grandson and caddie GT Nicklaus reacts after his hole-in-one (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Earnings season on Wall Street comes and goes but but its here right now and Jon Najarian shared the latest updates with Steve Bertrand while Daniel Pearce then checked in from the UK to share a thought about President Trump’s visit, but more importantly the differences between the US and UK gig economy. Lewis Lazare then jumped in studio to provide his input on the renovations to the Uptown Theater, and Mike Jakob is helping golfers achieve a hole-in-one through Swing King.

 