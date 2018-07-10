× WGN Nightside 7.9.18 | Jen Weigel Talks Spirituality, Meditation and More

Author and psychic medium Marla Frees discusses her new book, American Psychic: A Spiritual Journey from the Heartland to Hollywood, Heaven, and Beyond, as well as meditation and her gifts as a psychic.

Cindy Myers, former military engineer turned animal whisperer, talks about her connection with animals and her innate ability to commune with them.

Plus, Jen and Marla give listeners advice on a variety of topics and personal matters.

