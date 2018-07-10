× Wendy and Harry Full Show 7.10.18

Today on the Bill and Wendy show, Harry Teinowitz fills-in for Bill Leff! They open the show with some much-needed cereal talk. Then, Harry shares some essential news about bananas. After that, CNET’s Bridget Carey chimes in on the hotline. She tells us about the best deals on Amazon Prime Day! And for our last guests on the show, motivational speaker and author of the best-selling book, “From Dope to Hope: A Man in Recovery,” Tim Ryan and his friend Nick Gore stops by to talk to us about overcoming drug addiction, how to prevent relapse, and Anonapalooza 2018.

