× Wendy and Harry Bonus Hour 7.10.18

Today on the bonus hour, Wendy and Harry Teinowitz (in for Bill Leff) chat about the ‘mission impossible’ Thailand cave rescue. Then, Harry tells Wendy the story about a honeymooning couple from Israel, who were involved in a zip-lining accident that left one of them dead and other seriously injured. Other topics include best milkshakes, web search history, and more.

