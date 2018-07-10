× Tim Ryan: An Approach to Overcoming Addiction and Anonapalooza 2018

Wendy and Harry Teinowitz (in for Bill Leff) are joined in the studio by nationally acclaimed drug addiction speaker and author Tim Ryan, his son Max Ryan, and recovering heroin addict Nick Gore. In this interview, they talk about how they became involved in drugs, relapse prevention, and Anonapalooza 2018.

Tim is the founder of A Man in Recovery Foundation, a phenomenally successful nonprofit that’s sole purpose is to facilitate free or reduced-cost recovery services to addicts and their families and is the National Outreach Director for Transformations Drug & Alcohol Treatment Center. If you or someone you know would like to reach out to Tim, please call 888-677-1646 or 844-611-4673.

