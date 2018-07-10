× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.10.18: Thai team rescued, Supreme Court Justice picks, Drake vs. The Beatles

John rejoices the rescue of 12 Thai kids and their soccer coach trapped inside a cave for the last 18 days. National Cave Rescue Commission National Coordinator Anmar Mirza joins John to explain the current medical conditions of the children, and he describes how the kids got out more quickly than was expected. Plus, John asks the rest of the John Williams crew who they’d vote for on the WGN Radio staff for Supreme Court Justice. Most votes go to Steve Bertrand. John, Steve, Violeta and Elif talk a little music, as listeners become irate with the success rap has recently enjoyed.