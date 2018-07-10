× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Best things to buy on Amazon Prime Day

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Wendy and Harry Teinowitz (in for Bill Leff) spoke to Bridget about talking alarm clocks, the best deals on Amazon Prime Day, and they celebrate Apple’s App Store 10th birthday.

