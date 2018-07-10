FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, a clerk reaches to a shelf to pick an item for a customer order at the Amazon Prime warehouse in New York. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products. Amazon hopes to keep Prime attractive for current and would-be subscribers after raising the annual membership fee by 20 percent to $119 and to $12.99 for the month-to-month option.. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Best things to buy on Amazon Prime Day
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Wendy and Harry Teinowitz (in for Bill Leff) spoke to Bridget about talking alarm clocks, the best deals on Amazon Prime Day, and they celebrate Apple’s App Store 10th birthday.
