Steve Cochran Full Show 7.10.18: A Supremely Good View

Posted 11:36 AM, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 11:04AM, July 10, 2018

Wendy Snyder, Dave Eanet, Steve Grzanich, Justin Kaufmann, Steve Cochran and Harry T enjoy the views from Studio A

It’s Tuesday and Steve and the crew are broadcasting from their brand new sunny studio! Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson previews his new show, “No Passport Required,” CNN’s Ryan Nobles breaks down President Trump’s SCOTUS pick and previews the upcoming NATO summit, Vince Pellegrino tells us how you can get a discount for this weekend’s Constellation Senior Players Championship, we introduce you to a Bridgeport business owner who is giving free dry-cleaning to the homeless to help them get back on their feet and we find out why Steve hates, “The Proposal.”