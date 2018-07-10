× Steve Cochran Full Show 7.10.18: A Supremely Good View

It’s Tuesday and Steve and the crew are broadcasting from their brand new sunny studio! Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson previews his new show, “No Passport Required,” CNN’s Ryan Nobles breaks down President Trump’s SCOTUS pick and previews the upcoming NATO summit, Vince Pellegrino tells us how you can get a discount for this weekend’s Constellation Senior Players Championship, we introduce you to a Bridgeport business owner who is giving free dry-cleaning to the homeless to help them get back on their feet and we find out why Steve hates, “The Proposal.”