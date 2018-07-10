Roe Conn Full Show (7/10/18): A former US Marshall weighs in on the Caldwell Woods incident, a ‘Bachelorette’ admission sparks a debate, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, July 10th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley talks about visiting his hometown of Homewood in preparation for the annual WGN Morning Show Block Party, the former head of the Illinois Republican Party Pat Brady looks at why conservatives are heralding President Trump’s nominee of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court, Tom Skilling tells a story of getting stuck in an elevator on his first day at WGN Radio, former Chief Deputy United States Marshal in the Northern District of Illinois John O’Malley explains what a Cook County Forest Preserve officer should have done instead of not intervening during an incident at the Caldwell Woods in June, the Top Five@5 features an unusual confession on the Bachelorette, and the merits of Johnnie Depp’s tattoo choices are discussed.
