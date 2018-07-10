Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
National Cave Rescue Commission National Coordinator Anmar Mirza: “We don’t have the ability to judge [poor actions] from this side”
Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
National Cave Rescue Commission National Coordinator Anmar Mirza joins John to conclude the story of the Thai soccer team’s rescue from a cave. He describes long-term medical repercussions kids might face after having been rescued.