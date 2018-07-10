× Gary Louris of The Jayhawks: “It’s really cool to have longevity as long as you still have something to say”

Singer-Songwriter Gary Louris of the tremendous band The Jayhawks joins Justin to talk about the memories he has of playing in Chicago, why the Jayhawks’ sound still resonates, why they never felt like they were part of any particular movement, the process of putting the new Jayhawks record, “Back Roads and Abandoned Motels” together, the importance of having band stability and the two Jayhawks shows this weekend at Thalia Hall and the Square Roots Festival.

