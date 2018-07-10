× American Lung Association LUNG FORCE Walk – August 12

This August, Chicago’s iconic Soldier Field transforms from blue and orange to LUNG FORCE turquoise! Help us defeat lung cancer and lung disease one step at a time.

Join the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Walk presented by Northwestern Medicine to fight COPD, asthma and lung cancer, the number one cancer killer. The LUNG FORCE Walk will take place on Sunday, August 12 at 10am at Soldier Field. It’s a day of family, fun and ‘fighting for air.’

Form a team, register as an individual or participate virtually. Your support saves lives by funding key lung cancer research and providing people who are impacted by lung cancer with invaluable resources, assistance and information.

WGN Radio will be there, too, with host John Williams as our team captain!

Register for free at www.lungforce.org/walk.

Or join or donate to the WGN Radio team here.