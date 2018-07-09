NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 14: Recording Artist Van Morrison performs during the 18th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Americana Music)
Steve Bertrand and Dave Hoekstra: Van Morrison and a unique Ireland adventure
WGN Radio’s own Steve Bertrand joins Dave Hoekstra to talk about the upcoming Van Morrison Ireland Adventure trip, which is available to book now at SteveBertrandTravel.com. They discuss the features of the trip, hosted by Dave, and including guided tours around multiple cities and a once-in-a-lifetime intimate concert with Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco.