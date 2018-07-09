× Steve Bertrand and Dave Hoekstra: Van Morrison and a unique Ireland adventure

WGN Radio’s own Steve Bertrand joins Dave Hoekstra to talk about the upcoming Van Morrison Ireland Adventure trip, which is available to book now at SteveBertrandTravel.com. They discuss the features of the trip, hosted by Dave, and including guided tours around multiple cities and a once-in-a-lifetime intimate concert with Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco.