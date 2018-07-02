× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.2.18: Lobster Ice Cream?

Today’s guests include actor Dennis Quaid, Mark Carman, and Eric Zorn. Bill is back from his vacation and Wendy couldn’t be any happier! Bill recaps his anniversary trip with his wife, Terri. Then, actor Dennis Quaid joins them on the hotline to talk about his upcoming performance at City Winery with the Sharks! After that, the good guy, Mark Carmen joins the show. They discuss Mark’s viral song, “Cav for Life.” And last but not least, Eric Zorn stops by, and he shares the top tweets of June!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.