Steve Cochran Full Show 06.27.18: Supreme Court decisions affecting Chicago and Illinois

What a show. J.B. Pritzker joined the Steve Cochran Show for first time to respond to the supreme court decision came down that ruled in favor of organized labor. We debuted The Worst. Dean Richards checks in from the Century Mall and Ilyce Glink breaks down how the tariff’s will affect the economy. Karen Conti talks legal news and Roe Conn checked in on the union issue.