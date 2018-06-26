× WGN Nightside 6.25.18 | Jon Hansen and Dometi Pongo, Block Club Chicago, and Gay Pride Parade

On tonight’s episode of the Nightside:

Jon Hansen speaks with Editor-In-Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, Shamus Toomey. Jon and Shamus discuss the non-profit news organization, some of their latest stories, and how they format their content in order to increase audience interaction.

Dometi Pongo, along with Producer CaSera “DJ Cash Era” and Esmeralda Leon, join Jon Hansen for a small recap of the Chicago Gay Pride Parade and the importance of Pride month; “ghosting” on the job; and much more.