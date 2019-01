× Getting Along with Roommates + Dishwashing Etiquette + In Depth Brat Pack Analysis

What begins as tips from a former NASA astronaut for getting along with roommates eventually leads Nick Digilio, listeners and the overnight crew to discuss dishwashing etiquette and the brat pack’s filmography.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)