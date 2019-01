× Help our “Rock Star” 13-year-old friend Rosie Colucci

A former Kid of the Week and friend of the show, 13-year-old super woman, Rosie Colucci, joined the Steve Cochran Show today to talk about her Rummage for Rosie rummage sale that is going on June 14-17 at 122 N. Maple St in Palatine. You can support Rosie and her family HERE. Rosie is thinking she might become a DJ playing nurse and we love her for it!