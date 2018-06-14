× The Mincing Rascals 06.14.18: Chicago Mayor term limit, pardoning Blagojevich, a White House Hollywood message to North Korea

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They discuss the former governor Pat Quinn’s petition to limit the mayoral term to two in Chicago. Then, they go on to weigh in on the letter from seven Republican Illinois Congressmen who plead with the president not to pardon Former Governor Rod Blagojevich. Eric provides a simple explanation for why Blagojevich ought to stay in prison. Eric and John go on to talk about the White House Hollywood rendition of the Kim and Trump summit.

John recommends Steve Almond’s Bad Stories: What the Hell Happened to Our Country.

Eric recommends again that you listen to Malcolm Gladwell’s podcast, “Revisionist History.”