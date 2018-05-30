League of Legends Patch 8.11: Marksman Update & New Champion,Pyke

League of Legends Support Character: Pyke (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

Inven Global, E-sports reporter: James Hong chats about the major League of Legends Patch 8.11. This patch features changes to: Marksman, Weapons & Runes. James and Mason give their thoughts on the newly released support character: Pyke. James give recommendations on how to properly spec Pyke and he list champions that counter Pyke. Lethality and Armor Pen difference are explained.

