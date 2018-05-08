× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.08.18: We appreciate teachers

We spent the morning shouting out ours and the listener’s favorite teachers. We wouldn’t be where were are today had it not been for our teachers. Sandberg led us in a chocolate tasing with Laura from Kohler Original Chocolates and we honored our own Mary Van De Velde for her inclusion in the 2018 WGN Radio WOF class. Our awesome Kid of the Week, Gabi F., is doing more at 14 than we’ve done in our entire lives and as usual, John DaCosse is useless.