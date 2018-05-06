× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 5.6.18 | Chat with the Legendary Barry Manilow, Memories Formed in the Tribune Tower, and Stars of Paramount Theatre’s “Once”

It’s a Sunday filled with reflecting on the past and looking ahead to the future. Dean Richards along with Dave Schwan and Andy Masur take a trip down memory lane and recall some of their favorite memories created while the WGN studios have been located in the Tribune Tower. The trio also explore the history of the iconic Buckingham Fountain.

This week in theater: the stars of Paramount Theatre’s Once Barry DeBois and Tiffany Topol, stop by the studio to talk about the production of this musical and give an awe-inspiring performance of “Falling Slowly”.

Dean also shares his interview with the Legendary Barry Manilow to learn more about his latest endeavor. Barry also talks about the biggest changes he’s experienced since his career first began.

On our Food Time show, with the weather warming up, Dean and Dave Schwan share some of their favorite things to throw on the grill.