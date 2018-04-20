The Opening Bell 4/20/18: Brian Sumers Reassuring Flyers, “Flying is just incredibly safe”

Posted 6:13 AM, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:12AM, April 20, 2018

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. (NTSB via AP)

A steady week from the markets as Steve Grzanich checked in with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to discuss the changes in the tariff talks, but also the impacts of wage changes in the labor market. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) the reassured listeners about how safe airline travel has become over the years, and how the Southwest accident this week was an unfortunate one-off situation.

 