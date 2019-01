× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.16.18: Frosted

Today’s guests include terrorism expert Tom Mockaitis and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk about bucketball, actor R. Lee Ermey, James Comey’s interview with George Stephanopoulos, airstrikes in Syria, Rod Blagojevich, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.