Thought Leader John Horton: Bad Things for The Market Means Good Things For Mortgage Rates

The market this week experienced a huge correction, but this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader – John Horton (VP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank Specializing in Construction Loans, Jumbo Mortgages and Refinancing) – knew that home values stayed the same despite the billions of dollars lost in the global market. Steve and John caught up in studio to talk about the historically low inventory, raising interest rates, and some reminders for first time buyers.