First-place finisher Michael Glasder (5) stands on the podium following the men's ski jumping event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Glasder qualified for the Olympic team. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Quest for Gold: Mike Glasder
28-year-old Michael Glasder is one of the “older guys” representing Team USA in ski jumping. But the Cary native is hoping to keep things loose in Korea, have fun, and soak up the Olympic experience. When he’s not training in Slovenia, or touring on the world circuit, he’s rooting for the Blackhawks and Cubs. Hear his Quest for Gold.
Video: WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow, Dometi Pongo and Lisa Wolf visit Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove for a lesson in ski jumping.